160 sets of twins, triplets gather for state summit

KOCHI: The Town Hall in Kochi hosted a unique event on Sunday as around 160 pairs of identical twins and triplets assembled for the third edition of their state summit.

Organised by the All Kerala Twins Association and the All Kerala Twins Community, the event aims to bring together twins and triplets and ensure their welfare. The summit -- attended by people ranging from 70-year-olds to children -- made for a vibrant occasion as the siblings, dressed in similar clothes, performed various art forms. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden inaugurated the meet.

The community of twins and triplets was formed in 2018, after Viswas Vavolil, a Ranni native, set forth a social media initiative. The community has more than 800 pairs of twins and triplets as members. Sujin Sajan, the vice-president of the community, said the aim is to bring together siblings from across the state and to work towards the welfare of the community.

“We started as a small group. Now we have around 1,500 members and have organised three annual summits. These summits will help us create a sense of solidarity among the members and work for their welfare. It is also a platform for us to network and showcase our talents,” Sujin said.