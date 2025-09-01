Congress leader files complaint against ex- Kerala minister for sexual misconduct

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Congress leader has filed a complaint against former minister and CPM leader Kadakampally Surendran for alleged sexual misconduct against an ex-employee of the UAE consulate in what appears to be a move meant to help the party box out of the conundrum brought about by the Rahul Mamkootathil episode.

In a tit-for-tat response to the police registering a case against Rahul on charges of stalking women, M Muneer, vice-president of Thiruvananthapuram district Congress committee, filed a complaint with the state police chief seeking action against Kadakampally for sexually harassing a former staff member of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The complainant said the victim, who had also worked on a contractual basis under the IT department, gave interviews to the media in October 2022 alleging that Kadakampally had sexually misbehaved with her.

The complainant also said the victim had alleged that the ex-minister had forced her to have phone sex and invited her to a hotel room with sinister intentions.

The complainant further alleged that Kadakampally used to collect phone numbers of the women who used to approach him for help, and talked to them in a lewd manner.