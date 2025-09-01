Congress leader files complaint against ex- Kerala minister for sexual misconduct

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Congress leader has filed a complaint against former minister and CPM leader Kadakampally Surendran for alleged sexual misconduct against an ex-employee of the UAE consulate in what appears to be a move meant to help the party box out of the conundrum brought about by the Rahul Mamkootathil episode.
In a tit-for-tat response to the police registering a case against Rahul on charges of stalking women, M Muneer, vice-president of Thiruvananthapuram district Congress committee, filed a complaint with the state police chief seeking action against Kadakampally for sexually harassing a former staff member of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.
The complainant said the victim, who had also worked on a contractual basis under the IT department, gave interviews to the media in October 2022 alleging that Kadakampally had sexually misbehaved with her.
The complainant also said the victim had alleged that the ex-minister had forced her to have phone sex and invited her to a hotel room with sinister intentions.
The complainant further alleged that Kadakampally used to collect phone numbers of the women who used to approach him for help, and talked to them in a lewd manner.
Such messages he had sent have come to the fore through the media. The complainant also accused the former minister of posing a threat to the honour of women, irrespective of their age.
Though her name was not taken, the complaint by the Congress leader was based on allegations earlier raised by Swapna Suresh, who is also an accused in the sensational gold-smuggling case. Swapna had alleged that Kadakampally made sexual advances towards her when she was working in the UAE Consulate.
Talking to media, Swapna reiterated that she stood by her statements against the Kazhakootam MLA, but refused to comment on the complaint filed by the Congress leader.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader M M Hassan has raised a few eyebrows as he criticised the female party leaders, who openly came out against Rahul. Hassan said it was wrong for the leaders to react publicly before the party officially took a stand on the matter. Terming the remarks made by a section of female leaders against Rahul as their personal opinion, Hassan said the party will take the final call.
Hassan also criticised CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who had urged Rahul to step down as MLA, and said the CM raised such a demand while protecting the leaders of his coalition, who are facing sexual harassment allegations.