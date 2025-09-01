Kerala CM instructs speeding up of rehabilitation at Chengara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, gave instructions to speed up the rehabilitation procedures of 1136 families at Chengara. The CM who chaired a meeting on the issue, directed the ministers concerned to take necessary action after discussions with department officials and the plantation and farming corporations.

Directions were also given to empower Anganwadis to resolve malnutrition in children, organise medical camps to monitor health issues, and ensure medicine supply. The CM also assured that the government would take measures to ensure drinking water availability and distribution of solar lamps for children’s education.

The government has already distributed ration cards and Onam kits to the families. A ration shop on wheels will be deployed from next month for the disbursement of food items. The government also aims to complete the distribution of employment cards soon. The meeting was attended by ministers K Rajan, K Krishnankutty, AK Saseendran, MB Rajesh, GR Anil, OR Kelu, Veena George, and chief secretary A Jayatilak, among others.

One of the longest and most discussed land struggles of Kerala, the Chengara land struggle was initially led by Laha Gopalan, who passed away recently. Beginning as a protest before the Pathanamthitta mini civil station in August 2005, the struggle went through multiple phases till the pandemic outbreak.