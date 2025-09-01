Natural habitats to be formed to curb man-animal conflict in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the state government will give top priority to creating natural habitats for wildlife inside forests as part of efforts to reduce the rising incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Kerala. The chief minister was speaking while inaugurating the state-level Theerthayajna programme on conflict mitigation in Kozhikode.

The chief minister said that measures will be taken to ensure adequate food and water for wild animals within forest areas.

For this, ponds and water bodies will be renovated and fruit-bearing trees planted. Already, 1,584 hectares have been converted into natural forests, while work is underway across another 5,031 hectares.

In addition, solar fencing is being installed along forest borders, and invasive species such as acacia and eucalyptus are being removed. These steps will help reduce wildlife intrusion into human settlements, he said.

Pointing out the human cost of conflict, Pinarayi noted that in the past nine years, 884 people have died due to wildlife attacks in the state, with 594 of those deaths caused by snakes and wasps outside forest areas. Over the past five years, the government has disbursed `79.14 crore in compensation to victims’ families.