Alongside abuse charges, Rahul Mamkootathil row spotlights acute gender gap in Congress in Kerala

KOCHI: The storm over sexual harassment allegations against Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil has also served to cast a harsh light on the limited space that women occupy in the party in Kerala.

Senior women leaders demanding his resignation as Palakkad MLA have been pilloried by party workers, further exposing the fragility of the female voice within the state unit.

Despite decades of talk of empowerment and reservation in local body elections, the party has failed to elevate women to leadership positions.

Representation remains minimal in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), the district committees and even the assembly. The party, which fielded only one woman candidate – Ramya Haridas in Alathur – in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, had to rely on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wayanad by-election victory to fend off criticism.

“Women are questioned and abused in the party. Young leaders remain silent over the fear of losing opportunities,” said Simi Rose Bell John, a former AICC member who was expelled from the party in 2024 for questioning the impropriety of senior leaders.

“When women raise questions, they are expelled. Women leaders have sought Rahul’s resignation. But no action has been taken.”

The backlash against the party’s sole woman MLA, Uma Thomas, who was targeted on social media for speaking out against Rahul, is a reminder of the uphill struggle.

“There is a power clique in the party that protects leaders who commit mistakes,” Simi alleged, adding that young women in the Youth Congress and the KSU are “sacrificing their principles” out of fear.