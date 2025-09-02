Govindachamy’s jail break: Crime Branch probe ordered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has ordered a Crime Branch probe into the jail break of rape-murder convict Govindachamy from Kannur central prison.

The decision was taken after it was assessed that the incident ought to be probed deeply as there have been several questions that were left unanswered regarding the escape.

A highly placed police source said: “the department wanted to conduct a systematic probe into the incident for which the Crime Branch was handed over the case.”

The source added that the probe will try to unearth whether Govindachamy had got any support from prison inmates or staff or even outsiders, to carry out the daring feat, which was considered impossible given that he was physically challenged.

“There has to be a meticulous probe done on whether any another person is linked to the episode. Also, it has to be ascertained what Govindachamy’s plan was after escaping the prison,” the source added.