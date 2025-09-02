Kerala University Syndicate, VC reach consensus on registrar appointment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consensus emerged between Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal and the Left-dominated Syndicate of the University of Kerala at a meeting of the apex varsity body here on Tuesday.

The two sides have been at loggerheads for the past few months over the suspension of KS Anil Kumar, who enjoys the support of the Left government and the Syndicate, from the post of Registrar.

The meeting did not discuss the suspension of Anil Kumar by the Vice Chancellor as the matter is sub-judice, on the other hand, Dr Kunnummal agreed to the Syndicate's demand to divest the charge of Registar from Mini Dijo Kappen.

The VC had appointed Mini following Anil Kumar's suspension. On the basis of the Syndicate's demand, the charge of Registrar will be given to Joint Registrar Resmi R.

The University has been facing an administrative stalemate after the Vice Chancellor suspended Anil Kumar over the display of an RSS-linked Bharat Mata image at an event in the university attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Even though the Syndicate revoked the suspension, the Vice Chancellor refused to endorse the decision.