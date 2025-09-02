SIT to record statements of female journalists in Rahul Mamkootathil case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing complaints of harassment and stalking against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil will record the statements of a few female journalists, who had interacted with the woman who was allegedly subjected to sexual harassment by the MLA.

Police sources said the exercise could help them garner evidence against the accused as the victim has been reluctant to file a police complaint. These journalists had written on social media about their interactions with the victim and expressed their solidarity with her.

However, all these efforts could end in a whimper if the victim refuses to cooperate and that’s what bothers the SIT members, sources added.

The sources added that the SIT will soon intimate Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer about the case against Rahul.

This is in line with the established protocol as the accused is a member of the assembly. This procedure will be completed by next week as the assembly session is set to commence on September 15.

The Chief Minister’s Office is learnt to have directed the SIT to expedite its probe. The sleuths have also taken steps to collect medical records pertaining to the case. In the next phase of the probe, sleuths will collect digital evidence, including voice recordings.