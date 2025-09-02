Western Ghats yam species named after Kerala cop

KASARGOD: Team of researchers from the state have named a new species of yam they discovered in the Western Ghats — Dioscorea balakrishnanii — after a police officer with the Kerala Police.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a plant species is being named after Additional DySP V Balakrishnan.

In 2019, a species discovered in the Shola forests of Wayanad was also named after him -- Tylophora balakrishnanii. And with good reason.

Before joining the police force, Balakrishnan, belonging to Aravath in Kasaragod district, was a researcher with the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and was stationed at its Wayanad unit.

He went on to acquire a doctorate in ‘Genetic Diversity of Wild Edible Yams of Southern Western Ghats’ from Madras University after donning the police uniform. Currently, Balakrishnan is on deputation as the member-secretary of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board.

The researchers who named the plant species after him said Balakrishnan was a pioneer in studying the tuber plant species in Wayanad.

“No one in Kerala has studied the tuber plant species in Western Ghats like he did. So we felt naming the new yam species after him would be a tribute to his work,” Jose Mathew, an assistant professor of Botany with Sanatana Dharma College in Alappuzha, who was part of the research team, told TNIE.

“My journey with plants started at a young age because we worked in the farm as a family. Mother taught us paddy cultivation,” said Balakrishnan.