Ahead of Ayyappa Meet, UDF asks Kerala government if it'll file affidavit in SC favouring women’s entry ban

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's opposition UDF has asked the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government to state whether it would file a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court favouring the ban on women in the 10–50 age group at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

Addressing media persons after a meeting of the front leaders, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said the Global Ayyappa Meet was a political deceit. The Opposition will accept an invitation to the Meet only if the government answers three questions, including that on the affidavit, he said.

The Global Ayyappa Meet is being organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) as part of its platinum jubilee celebrations. The event, to be held on 20 September, will be attended by Ayyappa devotees from within India and abroad, according to the board.

The Opposition wanted the government to state whether it would repeal the police cases filed against the participants of namajapaghoshayatra in 2018. The namajapaghoshayatras were protest marches taken out by devotees against allowing entry for all women at Sabarimala temple. Satheesan also asked the government whether more funds would be given to the TDB.

In 2018, the SC lifted the age-old ban on menstruating women (10–50 age group) at Sabarimala temple. The review petitions against this order are now before the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.