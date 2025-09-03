Alangad jaggery in demand, farmers to scale up sugarcane production

KOCHI: With the demand for Alangad jaggery registering a sharp rise just a year after launch of production, the Alangad Cooperative Society has decided to extend sugarcane cultivation to 50 acres in a bid to ramp up production.

While the jaggery brought from other states is sold at `60 to `70 per kg, Alangad jaggery costs `200 per kg. Yet, many temples and ayurveda medicine manufacturers have approached the society, demanding a steady supply of jaggery. The immediate plan is to extend cultivation to 25 acres by November from the current 15, according to society president P J Davis.

Alangad, located on the banks of the Periyar, had a tradition of jaggery-making, which was discontinued around four decades ago. In 2023, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) contacted Alangad panchayat to revive sugarcane cultivation. The KVK brought in the CO 86032 variety, a high-yielding and disease-resistant sugarcane strain, from the Coimbatore Sugarcane Breeding Institute and the Alangad Cooperative Society came forward to support the initiative. Sugarcane cultivation was started in January that year and a jaggery-making plant was established on the society premises in 2024. The plant produces 500 kg of jaggery per day, which the society is planning to raise to 1,500 kg.

“Now, 24 farmers are cultivating sugarcane on 15 acres and the society planted sugarcane on three acres. Once the cultivation is extended to 25 acres, we will be able to increase production by the next Onam season,” Davis told TNIE.