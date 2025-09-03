Kerala govt spends Rs 20k crore during Onam season

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government spent a whopping Rs 20,000 crore this Onam season. This included normal expenditure like salary and pension and festival-related expenses. Rs 12,100 was spent on salary, bonus, pension and festival allowances to government employees and pensioners. Rs 1,800 crore was spent on welfare pensions to 62 lakh beneficiaries. “All families in the state have benefitted from the government’s steps to make Onam festivities affordable. The effective market intervention programmes helped in controlling prices of commodities,” said Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

The government spent Rs 34.29 crore for free food kit distribution. The beneficiaries included 6.03 lakh AAY card holders who received food kits with 15 items. Festival allowance to different contract and scheme workers under the government saw a significant rise. Festival allowance for ASHA workers was raised from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,450. Anganwadi workers, Balavadi helpers and ayahs also received the same amount. Pre-primary teachers and ayahs were given Rs 1,350. BUDS school staff, palliative care nurses, Mahila Samakhya messengers, and Kishori Shakti Yojana school councillors received Rs 1,450 each.