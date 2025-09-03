Local body poll: 2.83 crore voters in final electoral roll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 2.83 crore electors figure in the final voters list for the upcoming local body election in the state. These include 1.33 crore male voters, 1.49 crore female voters and 276 transgender electors. In the 2020 local body poll, there were a total of 2.76 crore voters.

The final voters list has been prepared by including those who have attained the age of 18 years on or before January 1 this year. As many as 2,087 Non Resident Indian (NRI) voters also figure in the final voters list.

In the draft voters list published on July 23, there were a total of 2.66 crore voters. While 29.81 lakh people gave application for fresh enrolment of names, another 13,859 applications were submitted for change of address or other particulars.

While 1.80 lakh applications were filed for change of ward/polling station, a total of 4.88 applications were for removal of names from electoral roll.