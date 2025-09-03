NMC approval to start MBBS course in Kasaragod, Wayanad medical colleges

KASARGOD: Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that the National Medical Commission has granted approval to medical colleges in Wayanad and Kasaragod districts. 50 MBBS seats have been approved for each college. The approval was granted after the colleges met the necessary infrastructure and academic facilities and standards set by the NMC, said the minister in her FB post.

With these, four medical colleges have received approval during the tenure of the Left government. The minister stated that steps will be taken to admit students for this academic year as soon as possible by following all due procedures.

The government is taking steps to develop these medical colleges in phases, similar to other medical colleges. Significant development work has been carried out at both institutions to provide all necessary facilities to start the MBBS course, said the minister.