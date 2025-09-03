One in seven babies born in Kerala last year was underweight

KOLLAM: The Kerala government’s latest health data reveals a worrying trend — one in seven babies born last year weighed less than 2.5 kilograms. As many as 51,608 newborns — or 14% of all 3.74 lakh live births — were underweight. These findings are part of the government’s ‘Health at a Glance 2023-24’ report. The findings highlight a steady rise in low birth weight cases over the past five years, despite the state maintaining a 99% institutional delivery rate. Between 2019 and 2024, Kerala recorded nearly 21.1 lakh live births, of which an increasing share were underweight.

In 2019-20, out of 4.64 lakh babies, 51,471 (11%) were below 2.5 kg. The following year, 49,454 (12%) of 4.25 lakh newborns were underweight. In 2021-22, the number rose to 52,124 (12%) of 4.3 lakh births. By 2022-23, as many as 56,521 (13%) of 4.19 lakh newborns weighed less than 2.5 kg.

Health experts said the upward trend reflects gaps in maternal health. Anaemia, hypertension, and preterm birth are cited as the strongest predictors of low birth weight. The report shows that 1.2 lakh pregnant women were anaemic in 2023-24, while the number of preterm births stood at 26,968.

“Anaemia reduces oxygen supply to the foetus, restricting growth and raising the risk of preterm delivery,” said Dr Leema, senior gynaecologist surgeon with the Women and Children Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. “Hypertension, on the other hand, damages blood vessels and limits the flow of oxygen and nutrients for the baby’s development. Early detection of both is essential for a healthy pregnancy.”