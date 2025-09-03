UDF not to take part in Global Ayyappa Meet

The leaders also pointed out that the LDF government for the last nine years have not continued the ‘Pamba Sangamam’ , a meeting of Ayyappa devotees from the southern states, organised by the UDF governments. “What is the role of political parties and leaders in the subject related to devotees?” a leader asked.

The UDF is also of the view that since the government has no intention to withdraw the criminal cases registered against devotees for participating in the Namajapa procession, the latter’s motive is suspicious.

The meeting also arrived at a conclusion that the LDF government is now using the sentiments of believers to attract majority community votes in order to overcome anti-incumbency. However, the front parties will not prevent any devotees from participating in the meet.