UDF not to take part in Global Ayyappa Meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF will not take part in the Global Ayyappa Meet organised by the LDF government and the Travancore Devaswom Board at Pampa. The UDF state committee meeting held online on Tuesday decided to stay away from the meet after the front partners raised alarm over the true intention of CPM.
According to the UDF leadership, the meet is organised by the government with political intention. “ They have not withdrawn the affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court earlier supporting woman entry into Sabrimala,” a UDF leader told TNIE.
The leaders also pointed out that the LDF government for the last nine years have not continued the ‘Pamba Sangamam’ , a meeting of Ayyappa devotees from the southern states, organised by the UDF governments. “What is the role of political parties and leaders in the subject related to devotees?” a leader asked.
The UDF is also of the view that since the government has no intention to withdraw the criminal cases registered against devotees for participating in the Namajapa procession, the latter’s motive is suspicious.
The meeting also arrived at a conclusion that the LDF government is now using the sentiments of believers to attract majority community votes in order to overcome anti-incumbency. However, the front parties will not prevent any devotees from participating in the meet.