A purple canopy of joy: Alangad farmer makes a fortune growing flowering vine

KOCHI: While most farmers in the state endure a life of debt, penury and exploitation, here is a farmer who says he has earned everything in life through agriculture. P A Varghese, a resident of Alangad panchayat, owns only one and a half acres but cultivates a variety of crops on leased land.

A dazzling purple canopy covers the driveway leading to Varghese’s house. He has planted Petrea volubilis, commonly known as purple wreath, a vine with striking clusters of vibrant flowers that bloom all year round on either side of the driveway.

“It was a friend in Bengaluru who gifted me this plant. It grows to a height of nine metres and the stunning flowers attract visitors to my house every day. After a YouTube video went viral, people thronged my house, asking for saplings. Initially, I sold saplings at a rate of Rs 400 but the rate has now come down. I have made more than Rs 5 lakh selling the saplings of this plant.”

Born into a farmer’s family, Varghese started cultivating pottu vellari or blonde cucumber around 28 years ago. “At the time, the retail price of pottu vellari was Rs 8 per kg. There was demand for the vegetable as only two farmers cultivated it in our panchayat. Now, there are 200 farmers cultivating pottu vellari in Alangad panchayat and the vegetable costs Rs 45 per kg,” he says.