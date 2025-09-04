Alappuzha farmer cultivates living ‘pookkalam’, blending Onam tradition with farming innovation

ALAPPUZHA: Turning tradition into a spectacle of nature, S P Sujith Swaminikarthil, a farmer from Kanjikuzhi, has created an Onam ‘pookkalam’ unlike any other. Instead of using freshly plucked flowers, Sujith designed his floral carpet by cultivating rows of flowering plants directly in his field.

Over 15 varieties of plants, including bendhi (marigold), vadamulla (globe amaranth) and pichipoo (jasmine variety), were grown in neat, circular rows, forming the pattern of a giant floral carpet. The vibrant colours and textures have transformed his farmland into a living artwork, drawing hundreds of visitors.

Santhosh Kumar M, vice-president, Kanjikuzhi panchayat, said the initiative not only captures the festive spirit of Onam but also highlights the beauty of farming when blended with creativity. “For Sujith, the effort is both a celebration of culture and a tribute to the land he tills. He is a hardworking and innovative farmer. He has received state award for best farmer many times,” Santhosh said.

Sujith started his pookkalam creation around three months ago. Around 6 cents of land was prepared for a 24-m radius pookkalam. “Around 25 flowering and non-flowering plants, besides vegetable varieties, were used to create the carpet. They include bendhi, vadamulla, jamanthi, thechi as well as green chilli and spinach, among others. I prepared the land and planted the plants in each row. It cost around `25,000. I aim to generate revenue by harvesting flowers and chillies for Onam,” said Sujith.