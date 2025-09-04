CCTV footage exposes police assault on Youth Congress leader in Thrissur; Congress demands action

THRISSUR : A disturbing video has emerged showing a Youth Congress leader, VS Sujith, being brutally assaulted by at least five police personnel inside a police station in Thrissur district. The incident occurred on April 6, 2023, but the CCTV footage surfaced only after a two-year legal battle invoking the Right to Information Act.

Sujith, the Chowannur Mandalam president of Youth Congress, was allegedly beaten up by police officers led by then Sub-Inspector Nuhman at the Kunnamkulam police station. The assault resulted in serious injuries to the victim, including hearing damage in one ear. According to reports, Sujith had intervened when police threatened his friends standing by the roadside, prompting the officers to take him to the station in a jeep, where he was further assaulted.

Despite police claims that Sujith was intoxicated, and that he obstructed officers, a medical examination confirmed he was sober. A court subsequently granted him bail, and a subsequent medical report revealed the extent of his injuries. According to Congress sources, despite complaints being registered against the police officers involved in the assault, disciplinary action was limited to transfers, while Sujith continues to suffer from the trauma and health issues resulting from the incident.

To pursue the case further, Sujith decided to gather all evidence related to his police custody and the alleged torture. However, when he requested the CCTV visuals from the police station, his application was repeatedly delayed for various reasons. After a two-year battle, Sujith finally obtained the CCTV footage, which clearly shows two police officers physically assaulting him.