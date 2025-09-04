Kerala Cabinet orders strict follow-up on File Adalat; clears projects, salary revisions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Cabinet on Wednesday directed strict follow-up on the recently concluded File Adalat (July 1-August 31) and cleared a slew of projects and salary revisions.

As per the decision, a final report with overall figures will be published on the File Adalat portal, accessible to employees and the public. Separate department-wise and institution-wise orders will be issued, while the Public Administration Reforms Department will frame guidelines for report preparation. The portal will continue to track pending files, and nodal officers will remain in charge of coordination even after transfers.

The progress of case disposal will now feature as a permanent agenda in the chief secretary’s monthly meetings. Departments with less than 60 percent disposal must intensify action, with the respective minister set to review progress after three months.

According to government data, 3,05,555 files were taken up in the Secretariat, of which 1,58,336 (52 percent) were disposed of. Disposal rates in the offices of heads of departments and utility/regulatory institutions stood at 60 percent and 79 percent respectively.