Kerala doctors successfully treat 17-year-old boy from dual rare brain infections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) successfully treated a 17-year-old boy from Kollam who was simultaneously suffering from amoebic meningoencephalitis and Aspergillus flavus, two rare, and often fatal, brain infections.
The student from Sooranad was discharged in full health after nearly three months of treatment. Follow-up examinations confirmed full recovery,
The case is believed to be the world's first reported instance of a patient surviving the dual infections, Health Minister Veena Geroge said in a statement.
Doctors credited timely diagnosis and prompt medical intervention for the feat.
Around three months ago, the boy developed symptoms of brain fever, including loss of consciousness and paralysis on the left side, a week after swimming in a pond. He was first admitted to Alappuzha MCH where tests detected the presence of the disease-causing amoeba in his cerebrospinal fluid. Immediate treatment was initiated as per the state’s protocol for amoebic meningoencephalitis, resulting in gradual improvement in consciousness and motor function.
However, due to worsening vision, increased intracranial pressure and formation of pus in the brain, he was transferred to Thiruvananthapuram MCH, where an MRI scan revealed multiple abscesses in the brain. An emergency surgery was done to remove the infected tissue. However, the disease flared up again, necessitating a second surgery.
Analysis of the tissue removed during the second procedure confirmed Aspergillus flavus, a rare fungal infection of the brain.
Kerala’s survival rates far better than many nations
The treatment regimen was then revised to include antifungal medication and intensive care was continued for over six weeks.
Doctors said timely diagnosis and prompt surgical intervention were key to the successful outcome in this highly complex and life-threatening condition.
As per the official data, Kerala has recorded 86 cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in two years – 39 in 2024 and 47 so far this year. Of them, 21 patients died – a 24% mortality rate, which is significantly lower than the global average of 99%. Early detection and strict adherence to treatment protocols have helped improve survival rates in the state, outperforming even many developed countries.
The surgeries at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH were led by superintendent and neurosurgeon Dr Sunil Kumar with neurosurgeons Dr Raj S Chandran, Dr Jyothish L P, and Dr Rajakutty.
The departments of medicine, infectious diseases and microbiology were also involved. At Alappuzha MCH, the diagnosis was made under the leadership of Dr Shanimol, the head of the microbiology department, with support from the medicine and neurology departments.