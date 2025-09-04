Kerala doctors successfully treat 17-year-old boy from dual rare brain infections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) successfully treated a 17-year-old boy from Kollam who was simultaneously suffering from amoebic meningoencephalitis and Aspergillus flavus, two rare, and often fatal, brain infections.

The student from Sooranad was discharged in full health after nearly three months of treatment. Follow-up examinations confirmed full recovery,

The case is believed to be the world's first reported instance of a patient surviving the dual infections, Health Minister Veena Geroge said in a statement.

Doctors credited timely diagnosis and prompt medical intervention for the feat.

Around three months ago, the boy developed symptoms of brain fever, including loss of consciousness and paralysis on the left side, a week after swimming in a pond. He was first admitted to Alappuzha MCH where tests detected the presence of the disease-causing amoeba in his cerebrospinal fluid. Immediate treatment was initiated as per the state’s protocol for amoebic meningoencephalitis, resulting in gradual improvement in consciousness and motor function.

However, due to worsening vision, increased intracranial pressure and formation of pus in the brain, he was transferred to Thiruvananthapuram MCH, where an MRI scan revealed multiple abscesses in the brain. An emergency surgery was done to remove the infected tissue. However, the disease flared up again, necessitating a second surgery.

Analysis of the tissue removed during the second procedure confirmed Aspergillus flavus, a rare fungal infection of the brain.