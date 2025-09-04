Kerala kicks off week-long Onam celebrations, CM says festival reflects spirit of ‘Nava Kerala’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s week-long state-level Onam celebrations began on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasising that the festival’s inclusive spirit mirrors the state government’s ‘Nava Kerala’ vision.

“Kerala’s unity, communal harmony, and fraternal and inclusive mindset are the reasons for the state’s progress and development,” the CM said while inaugurating the celebrations organised by Kerala Tourism at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Kanakakkunnu. This year’s theme is Onam Orumayude Eenam, the Real Kerala Story.

“The state government’s ‘Nava Kerala’ concept aligns well with the concept of Onam, where even the most underprivileged person is being considered and included in our progress as a society,” he added, cautioning people to remain vigilant against forces disrupting unity.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, who presided, said, “The people of Kerala, and their hospitality, are the greatest asset for marketing our tourism.” He noted that Kerala’s peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony continue to attract visitors, while Minister V Sivankutty said the government ensured arrangements for all sections of society to enjoy the festivities.

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan (Jayam Ravi), chief guest, said, “Kerala’s love and hospitality made this my second home.” Director-actor Basil Joseph added, “Everyone, regardless of their background, celebrates Onam, which makes it special.”

This year’s expanded celebrations will feature nearly 10,000 artists, a drone show, and 33 venues in Thiruvananthapuram alone. The festival concludes on September 9 with a cultural procession from Vellayambalam to East Fort. Governor Rajendra Arlekar will flag it off, with around 150 floats.