Onam meets Teachers’ Day as Thrissur school kids gift teachers ‘Veggie Vastra’ brand of clothing

THRISSUR: That Thiruvonam and Teachers’ Day fall on the same day – Friday – this year is a happy coincidence for students of Thaikkattussery ALPS, an aided school in division 30 of Thrissur corporation. To mark the twin occasion, students had a special gift for teachers: Their own brand of clothing with designs made employing the technique of vegetable printing.

On August 30, the school introduced the ‘Veggie Vastra’ brand at a function held to felicitate teachers of the division. The invited teachers were all draped in ‘ponnada’ that students of Class 1 to 4 designed.

‘Veggie Vastra’ was conceived under the aegis of the school’s Arts and Craft Adventure Club. The patterns on the ‘ponnada’ were made using a variety of vegetables, including onion, okra and carrot.

“We came up with the idea for ‘Veggie Vastra’ during the school’s summer arts camp. Students were enthusiastic to learn the art of vegetable printing. It was challenging to take up a project for the entire school. However, the cooperation of all the students made it possible,” said Keerthi, schoolteacher who led the project.