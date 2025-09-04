Three killed, including two children, in Kollam road accident

KOLLAM: Three persons, including two children, were killed in a road accident at Valiyakulangara, Ochira, on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Prince Thomas of Padinjattinkara, Thevalakkara, and his two children. According to the police, the accident occurred around 6.30 am when the Thar in which they were travelling collided head-on with a KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction.

Local residents rushed the victims to the Taluk Hospital, but they were declared dead.

“The KSRTC bus was heading towards Cherthala, while the Thar was travelling towards Karunagappally. Both vehicles were speeding at the time of the crash. The car was completely mangled in the impact. It is suspected that the driver may have dozed off, but the exact cause will be confirmed after investigation,” said a police officer.

The accident led to heavy traffic congestion on the highway, where road work is in progress. Traffic was later restored after vehicles were diverted to one side of the road by the Karunagappally fire and rescue team.

The bodies will be shifted to Paripally Medical College for post-mortem. Ochira police have registered a case and launched an investigation.