Elderly women fight loneliness through love, laughter, festive celebrations at Tripunithura care home

KOCHI: Old age brings with it health issues, loneliness and anxiety. And the sense of desperation can lead to depression.

At the Sree Poornathrayeesa Vridha Sadanam in Tripunithura, elderly women find relief through mutual support. Most of the 18 residents of the care home are single women in the 70-96 age group. They tide over the loneliness through devotion and celebration.

On Thursday, as Keralites marked ‘Uthradam’, also known as First or Little Onam, the women laid a beautiful pookkalam and came together to sing songs and share stories. At noon, they had a sumptuous Onam feast with a group of visitors. On Friday, Thiruvonam day, a bigger celebration has been planned.

“Everyday we receive calls from people begging for support. Kerala has become a society of forsaken elders. As the home functions out of a rented building, we cannot accommodate more people. The women here live as a community and finds happiness through mutual sharing,” said T D Gopalakrishnan, managing trustee of the sadanam.

The eldest of the residents is 96-year-old Saraswathi. “She came here around three years ago. Some relatives visit her frequently. She has health issues but finds happiness in celebrations,” said Gopalakrishnan.

A social activist from Irinjalakuda, Gopalakrishnan was initially involved in the administration of Sree Poornathrayeesa Balashramam in Tripunithura. Moved by the plight of women abandoned by their children, he started the Vridha Sadanam in 2012. His wife Leela and five staffers take care of the residents.