Every incision a dialogue with the dead: The forensic legacy of Dr Shirley Vasu

KOZHIKODE: When most people shudder at the very thought of a mortuary, Dr Shirley Vasu spent over three decades inside one, unravelling mysteries from silent bodies, giving justice to victims, and shaping the future of forensic medicine in Kerala . On Thursday, the state lost this pioneering figure when Dr Vasu, 68, collapsed at her home and could not be revived despite being rushed to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

The cremation will be held at the Mavoor Road crematorium at 4 pm on Friday in the presence of her family, former colleagues and many other people who respected her personality and profession.

With her passing, Kerala bids farewell to its first woman forensic surgeon, a woman who turned cultural stigma into strength, dedicating her life to science and justice.

A legacy of firsts

Born in Thodupuzha in 1956, Shirley Vasu carved her place in history at a time when women were rarely seen in forensic medicine. She completed her MBBS from Kottayam Medical College in 1979 and earned her MD in Forensic Medicine from Kozhikode Medical College in 1984.

She began her career in 1982 as a tutor in Kozhikode Medical College, gradually rising through the ranks as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and later as Head of the Forensic Medicine Department.

Over time, she led forensic departments in Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Pariyaram medical colleges, and finally served as Principal of Thrissur Medical College in 2014. Until her passing, she was heading the forensic department at KMCT Medical College, Kozhikode.

In a male-dominated discipline, Shirley not only broke barriers but became a mentor to hundreds of medical students, many of whom today are practising forensic experts across the country.