Global Ayyappa Sangamam unlikely to influence Sabarimala development; bound by master plan, court clearance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the claim by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), chances are slim for the proposed Global Ayyappa Sangamam to play any major role in the development of Sabarimala.

The master plan for Sabarimala, the hill shrine within the Periyar Tiger Reserve, has already been approved and any change would require clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and the Supreme Court.

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), in its report before the SC, has already identified major deviations by TDB from the master plan. The report was submitted after green activist professor Sobhindran approached the apex court. The CEC had made several recommendations to protect the shrine and its ecosystem.

As part of implementing the master plan, the state cabinet had this January approved a Rs 1,033.62-crore layout plan.

“Neither the state government nor the TDB can modify the master plan on its own,” said a former CEC official. “Since the area is governed by the Wildlife Act, any action can be taken only as per its provisions. The TDB and government will also have to get the top court’s clearance,” the ex-official said.

“There is no requirement for revisiting the original plan. The position adopted by the TDB has already been included in it. Huge amounts of money have been spent. If the government still has a strong justification to revisit the plan, it will have to follow procedure and convince the SC and Wildlife Board,” said the official. Going by the master plan, no major constructions are allowed in Pampa and Sannidhanam.