IIMK holds hat-trick achievement in 10th edition of NIRF ranking

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has secured third rank among the management institutions in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the third consecutive year.

The 10th edition of the prestigious National Rankings, NIRF 2025 was presided over by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday.

“This hat-trick of being ranked among the top 3 management institutions in India by NIRF is a testimony to IIM Kozhikode’s relentless pursuit of academic excellence, diversity, innovation, and inclusivity,” said Prof Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIMK.

“Breaking into the top 3 in 2023 was a proud milestone,” he added, “but retaining this position for the next two successive years underscores the dedication and commitment of our faculty, students, alumni, and staff. As we step into our third decade, this recognition inspires us to continue shaping future-ready humanistic leaders and advancing the global footprint of Indian thought.”

Introduced by the Ministry of Education in 2015, NIRF is considered the most authoritative ranking system in India. It outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country, based on parameters such as Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR, 30%), Research and Professional Practice (RP, 30%), Graduation Outcomes (GO, 20%), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI, 10%), and Perception (PR, 10%).