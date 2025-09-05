Kalpetta eatery continues 12-year tradition of serving free Onam sadhya to hundreds

KALPETTA: As the aroma of ‘avial’ and ‘sambar’ drifted through the narrow lanes near Civil Station, long queues formed outside a modest eatery with an extraordinary tradition.

Inside the 70-year-old ‘Lunch House’, owner Vinod moved swiftly between tables, serving payasam and pickles with a smile. While restaurants across Wayanad charged between Rs 350 and Rs 500 for their festive Onam sadhya, here every banana leaf brimmed with delicacies free of cost. For 12 years now, the Lunch House has offered the grand meal to all who walk in, keeping alive a practice started by Vinod’s late father, Kumaran.

“My father believed no one should miss out on Onam because of money. After he passed away, I decided to continue this as a thanksgiving gesture to our regular customers,” Vinod said.

On Wednesday, the eatery turned into a vibrant festive hall. About 450 people – daily wage workers, families, and office-goers – sat together in rows, relishing 12 traditional dishes, including the sweet payasam. Vinod himself ensured that each guest was served, a gesture that residents say embodies the true essence of Onam.