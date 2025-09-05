Kerala’s Bevco sees 6.38% rise in Onam sales, earning Rs 826 crore this season

KOCHI: The run-up to the Onam festival has proven to be a financial boon for the Kerala government-owned Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco), with the state's sole liquor retailer recording a 6.38% increase in year-on-year sales during the Onam season.
"This year, Onam sales reached Rs 826 crore, a significant increase from Rs 776 crore last year," Bevco MD Harshita Attaluri told TNIE. She also highlighted a particularly strong performance on Uthradam, the day before Thiruvonam, with sales hitting Rs 137 crore, up from Rs 126 crore in the previous year.
Attaluri added that six of Bevco's shops earned more than Rs 1 crore in sales, with the Manorama super premium shop alone earning Rs 67 lakh, five times more than its sales last year.
The 12-day Onam season for Bevco, which commenced on August 25, 2025, and concludes on September 6, 2025 (Avittam-third Onam), began on a sluggish note.
For the initial three days, total sales lagged behind the previous year's achievements. However, a significant turnaround was observed from the fourth day, and on Uthradam day (September 4, 2025), with sales spiking to a 9.23% increase over the same period last year. Notably, Bevco outlets remain closed on Thiruvonam day.
The state’s alcoholic beverage sales reached Rs 19,730.66 crore in 2024-25, up from Rs 19,069.27 crore in 2023-24, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 3.5%. Meanwhile, the contribution to the state exchequer for the last fiscal stood at Rs 17,209.97 crore, compared with Rs 16,613.16 crore in the previous fiscal.