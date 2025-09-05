Kerala’s first woman forensic pathologist Dr Shirley Vasu, known for key case insights, passes away in Kozhikode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Shirley Vasu, Kerala’s first woman forensic pathologist who passed away in Kozhikode on Thursday, bridged medicine and law to decipher reasons behind numerous deaths - unnatural and violent.

Having conducted about 20,000 autopsies in her 35 -year- long career as a forensic surgeon, Shirley was the unquestioned subject expert, whom even the senior police officers relied on to get an insight on the modes of crimes, the weapons used and selecting the right set of evidence that could be leaned on for successful prosecution.

Former DGP B Sandhya, who had a long association with Shirley, remembered her as a thorough professional who was always willing to assist the police in investigations.

“Either we would go to her or she would come to us if we needed some information. She was an expert at what she did and provided crucial evidence-based insights and testimonials during the legal proceedings,” Sandhya said.

One such case was the infamous Soumya murder case of 2011. When the incident took place, Shirley was the head of Forensic Medicine department, Thrissur MCH. Sandhya said it was Shirley who opined that the victim, who had sustained head injuries, was raped in a supine position and that resulted in her death.

Former Director General of Prosecution, T Asaf Ali, said Shirley had an impeccable integrity and that always helped the prosecution in its pursuit for justice to the aggrieved. “Shirley was a subject expert and her integrity was unquestionable,” he said.