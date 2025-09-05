Taste of home: Kerala-bound flights bring Onam feast on board

KOCHI: The Onam spirit is soaring to new heights this year, literally.Airlines operating from the Middle East are serving a taste of Kerala’s famous feast, Onasadya, to passengers flying to Kerala. While Emirates has long been known for its in-flight festive offerings, a number of other carriers are joining in, ensuring that travellers get a head start on their festivities 30,000 ft in the air.

Flights from major hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to Indian destinations including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru are turning mobile restaurants, with airlines like Air India Express (AIE) also rolling out a special menu.

The initiative is a treat for the large number of Keralites and other South Indians flying home from the Gulf for the 10-day harvest festival.

“Emirates will be marking the Kerala harvest until September 6, with authentic Onam dishes served across all cabin classes. Giving travellers a taste of home, curated menus featuring the distinctive flavours of Onam will be offered on board Emirates flights to and from Dubai to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” said an Emirates spokesperson.

“Flyers in all classes can relish traditional appetisers for lunch and dinner. A variety of Onam main courses will follow, including Alleppey kozhi curry, served with avial, chemba rice and cabbage carrot thoran, or vegetarian sadya,” said the spokesperson.

Desserts will include palada pradhaman or parippu payasam. All meals will be served on banana leaf dish liners to offer an authentic feel.

“Air India Express is bringing the spirit of Onam to the skies with a specially curated ‘Gourmair’ meal on international flights to and from Kerala and Mangaluru. Guests travelling till September 6 can pre-book it via airindiaexpress.com or the mobile app,” said an AIE spokesperson said.