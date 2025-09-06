Case filed against persons for erecting RSS flag within temple premises in Kerala

KOLLAM: Sasthamcotta police have registered a case against 24 RSS members for allegedly drawing the organisation’s flag on the premises of a temple at Muthupilakadu, Sasthamcotta.

The incident came to light during the Thiruonam celebrations, when RSS members created a floral carpet with the words Operation Sindoor— referring to India’s ongoing military campaign against Pakistan — as part of the festivities. Police said the flag was also erected near the floral display.

The case was registered based on a Kerala High Court order prohibiting the display of political party slogans, flags, or symbols on temple premises. The complaint was filed by members of the temple committee.

“Our temple has clear instructions that no political flag, song, or slogan should be used during any festival. Erecting a political or politically affiliated flag is a clear violation of the High Court order. We hope police will take strict action,” said a temple official.

This is not the first such controversy in Kollam. In April, Kadakkal police booked the singer of the Night Birds Orchestra and members of a temple festival committee for allegedly performing the RSS prayer song Gana Geetham during a concert. Similarly, the display of portraits of RSS founder K B Hedgewar during the Kollam Pooram festival at Ashramam Grounds had sparked protests.

Police have also acted in cases where CPM revolutionary songs were played at temple festivals. The opposition has criticised the repeated incidents, alleging that temple premises are increasingly being used to push political agendas.