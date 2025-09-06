Rhythms divine during Onam

From the upbeat ‘thumbithullal’ rhythms to the Aranmula Vallamkali songs to the earthy, lovely tunes sung by children who go hunting for flowers to make the athappookkalam, songs have been part and parcel of Onam for ages.
The tunes carry a marked native texture, with fragrances embedded in them from the walks of life that Onam celebrates. The subtle pathos of the wet spell that the preceding month of karkidakam was is also in them, as is the relief that finally, the sky is clear in chingam for Onam and for life to resume its happy pace.
For Prabha Varma, poet and writer, Onam means many memories, among the freshest of which is the lilting tune of Aranmula Vallamkali.
“As someone who lived on the banks of the river Pampa, I still remember the vanchippaattu… ‘Ullazhinjaaranmuleshan Vallamkaliykkezhunnalli’. Such memories never die down, and songs are what reflect them the best. And I don’t think the Onam fervour is in any way fading. It is now becoming more public,” he says.
Changed times have, however, delinked seasons from lifestyles, making popular Onam songs a way to remember the gift of nature that Onam once was to the land. Here is a compilation of a few tunes that have stayed on for years to evoke the spirit of Onam every time they are heard:
Poovili Poovili…
From the 1977 film Vishukkani, this is a lively song reflecting everything that Onam stands for. Sung by K J Yesudas and featuring Vidhubala alongside Prem Nazir, the song is an all-time favourite. What makes it even more remarkable is the story behind it — lyricist Sreekumaran Thampy hardly took time to write or record the song, yet the track went on to become one of the biggest hits. With music composed by Salil Chowdhury, the song continues to echo the joy and festivity of Onam, even though the movie Vishukkani itself has no direct connection to the festival.
Ponnonam Vannu
From the 1984 album Gaanolsavam, this remains one of the most beloved Onam songs. Written by poet O N V Kurup and set to music by Jerry Amaldev, the track was brought to life through the voices of K J Yesudas and K S Chithra. Unlike many Onam songs, this one captures the festival through the innocence of children — playing, swinging, savouring mangoes, and enjoying the season. It was also a popular choice in youth festival group song competitions, further cementing its place in Kerala’s musical memory.
Onapattin Thalam Thullum
One of the biggest Onam chartbusters, this track came from the 2004 film Quotation, directed by Vinod Vijayan and featuring Jagathy Sreekumar, Thilakan, and others. Though the film failed at the box office, this melodious number connected with listeners across Kerala, giving Onam songs a peppy, tangy twist that reflected the changing times. Composed by Sabeesh George, written by Brajesh Ramachandran, and sung by Kalyani, the song has since become an indispensable part of every Onam season.
Thiruvaavaniraavu
When we think of Onam, it is usually the old classics that come to mind. While newer tracks were released over the years, they often struggled to leave the same impact as the old ones. That changed in 2016 with the release of Thiruvaavaniraavu from the film Jacobinte Swargarajyam.
From college celebrations to Onam morning soundtracks at homes and localities, and even as the background score for festive photos on social media, the song has become a modern favourite celebrating the sense of togetherness. Sung mellifluously by Unni Menon, Sithara, and Meera Scharma, with lyrics by Manu Manjith and music composed by Shaan Rahman, this track brings alive the warmth of a family celebration.
Thiruvona Pularithan
Though from the 1975 movie Thiruvonam, the song is a magical trip down memory lane for many in Kerala, who long for the festival as it once was — a true celebration of sunshine and the abundance of chingam, as against the restraint and bleakness of the preceding month of karkidakam. Composed by M K Arjunan ‘Master’ in Raga Arabhi, penned by the versatile Sreekumaran Thampy and sung by the legendary Vani Jayaram, the track enchants from the depths of the soul. The lyrics exude the fragrance of the soil and a love for nature. Still evocative of the season’s joy yet laced with the melancholy of lost times, it has inspired several cover versions.
Vellara Poomala Mele
This song has two variants, the original being from the 1989 movie Varavelpu. Sung by Yesudas, composed by Johnson, and penned by Kaithapram, it was a masterpiece where the essence of Onam as an inherent part of the Keralite ecosystem emerged in the lyrics. Its tinkling tune brimmed with rustic simplicity and the ebullience of life — both traits of Onam. Its enduring popularity led to a recreation in 2023 by Unni Menon for the film Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, honouring the original that has since become a classic.
Paraniraye Ponnalakkum
A hugely popular Onam tune from the 1998 album Thiruvonakaineettam, the song penned by Girish Puthenchery, composed by Vidyasagar and sung by the legendary K J Yesudas and Sujatha Mohan is known for its melody. Clips of the track are among the most popular background scores for Onam festivities and videos. It’s unlikely that you would have missed the seasonal meme — declaring the arrival of Onam — showing actor Jagathy’s character in Kavadiyattam making a stylish entrance with the tune in the background.
Uthradapoovnilave Vaa…
It stands out as one of the most memorable Malayalam Onam songs, carrying K J Yesudas’s soulful voice and beautifully set to Raveendran’s composition in Raga Hamsadhwani. Written by lyricist Sreekumaran Thampy, the track was released in 1997 under Tharangini as part of the album Ulsavaganangal. Unlike the usual Onam songs that
celebrate festivity and joy, this one takes a different path, inviting the moonlight of Uthradam night to console those who are unable to partake in the celebrations. It is this poignant mix of melody and meaning that gives the song a special place in the hearts of Malayali listeners.
Onam Vannallo Oonjalittallo
This nursery rhyme celebrates the arrival of Onam and the simple joys of children spending their vacation at home. Sung by Daya Bijibal, daughter of music composer Bijibal, the five-line track was released in 2014 through his venture Bodhi Silent Scape. The song became popular through social media. Its simple, fun vibe made it a hit not just with kids but with all age groups. It often pops up in reels, skits, and Onam gatherings, giving this short rhyme a special place in today’s celebrations.
Ona Poove Poove
From the 1978 Malayalam film Ee Gaanam Marakkumo, this classic is remembered for its unique Onam flavour. Sung by Yesudas, penned by O N V Kurup, and composed by Salil Chowdhury, it reflects the beauty of the land and the desire of Onam’s flora to be associated with Kerala’s natural splendour. The song’s peppy music made it so popular that even now, Keralites across the world feel the festival’s footsteps whenever they hear it. With Prem Nazir on screen and the mesmerising visuals of Kerala, the song remains evergreen.
Maveli Nadu Vanidum Kalam
This has probably become the anthem of Onam, clearly topping the Onam song chart. The verses describe the golden era of King Mahabali’s reign, a time said to be free from deceit and theft. While many believe the lyrics were written in 1934 by Sahodaran Ayyappan, a social reformer and disciple of Sree Narayana Guru, its origins remain a subject of debate. However, even today, the song reminds people of a time when harmony and virtues were hallmarks of life in Kerala.