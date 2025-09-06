Rhythms divine during Onam

From the upbeat ‘thumbithullal’ rhythms to the Aranmula Vallamkali songs to the earthy, lovely tunes sung by children who go hunting for flowers to make the athappookkalam, songs have been part and parcel of Onam for ages.



The tunes carry a marked native texture, with fragrances embedded in them from the walks of life that Onam celebrates. The subtle pathos of the wet spell that the preceding month of karkidakam was is also in them, as is the relief that finally, the sky is clear in chingam for Onam and for life to resume its happy pace.