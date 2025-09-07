42-year-old stabbed to death by wife’s live-in partner in Kerala

KOLLAM: A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death by his wife’s live-in partner at Puthoor on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Shyamu Sundar, a native of Kuzhakkad. Puthoor police have arrested Shyamu’s neighbour Dhanesh, 38, in connection with the crime.

The police have registered a case under Sections 332(a) (house trespass) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The body was handed over to relatives and cremated at the deceased’s house compound after a post-mortem examination at the Paripally Medical College.

The incident took place around 11.30pm on Friday, the police said. Shyamu’s wife and child had been living with Dhanesh for the past four years, which had led to frequent disputes between the two men.

“The initial conclusion is that the motive for the murder was a previous enmity. On Friday, the accused, after participating in an Onam programme, went to Shyamu’s house and stabbed him to death,” a police source said. According to the police, Dhanesh initially left after an argument at Shyamu’s house but later returned and stabbed him in the neck.