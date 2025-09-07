Ayyappa meet: CPM sees silver lining; UDF, BJP wary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government’s decision to organise Global Ayyappa Sangamam has opened a Pandora’s box. Though the government has backtracked from claiming the responsibility of the organiser of the event and later projected the whole programme as an idea of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the opposition has already raised tough questions.
However, what comes to the government and CPM as a political blessing is the support it got from formidable community organisations like NSS, SNDP Yogam and KPMS. “These constitute around 95% of Hindu community and this is an unexpected move as far as UDF and BJP are concerned,” a CPM former state committee member said. NSS which started the Sabarimala agitation against the first Pinarayi Vijayan government has extended support to the latter.
According to sources, the government has given assurance to the NSS that it would take all steps to protect religious rituals and beliefs. “We also believe that they will keep the word given to NSS,” G Sukumaran Nair, NSS general secretary, told TNIE. “We don’t have to suspect the government’s intentions. If the government says that it will protect rituals and beliefs, we don’t have to ask them how they will implement it. The issue of entry of women of certain ages, and cases against Namajapa procession participants will also form part of it,” he said.
The NSS general secretary also criticised both Congress and BJP for not doing anything on the issues after the agitation. “They both act politically. It was NSS which organised the Namajapa procession. Both the BJP and Congress were not in the scene,” he added. The UDF was caught unawares at first as it was already engulfed in internal issues related to the Rahul controversy.
The Congress leadership led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and working committee member Ramesh Chennithala were of the opinion that UDF must boycott the programme. However, this opinion was changed in the UDF meet held online as there were opinions raised against a unilateral boycott.
After the last Lok Sabha election, the CPM realised that though it had fought for protecting minority rights, it could not garner the Muslim community’s confidence. This has led the party to adopt corrective steps by sending feelers to formidable community organisations.
“The CPM is actually addressing the Hindu masses,” a former state committee member told TNIE. “As Rajeev Chandrasekhar decided to take a ‘development path’ over Hindutva ideology, the masses are in an orphaned state,” he said. Though the BJP central leadership had nominated Sadanandan Master, a staunch RSS man, into Rajya Sabha to address the apprehensions of workers, it is yet to succeed. RSS has also decided not to interfere in the issue for the time being.
UDF eyeing oppn from secular sections
UDF is eying the opposition from secular sections against CPM’s alleged majority appea-sement politics. “But, we cannot say it aloud. The statements of Vellappally Natesan alleging Muslim appeasement has already hit the UDF. If we don’t play cautiously, we will have to face setbacks,” a UDF leader said.