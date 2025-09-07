Ayyappa meet: CPM sees silver lining; UDF, BJP wary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government’s decision to organise Global Ayyappa Sangamam has opened a Pandora’s box. Though the government has backtracked from claiming the responsibility of the organiser of the event and later projected the whole programme as an idea of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the opposition has already raised tough questions.

However, what comes to the government and CPM as a political blessing is the support it got from formidable community organisations like NSS, SNDP Yogam and KPMS. “These constitute around 95% of Hindu community and this is an unexpected move as far as UDF and BJP are concerned,” a CPM former state committee member said. NSS which started the Sabarimala agitation against the first Pinarayi Vijayan government has extended support to the latter.

According to sources, the government has given assurance to the NSS that it would take all steps to protect religious rituals and beliefs. “We also believe that they will keep the word given to NSS,” G Sukumaran Nair, NSS general secretary, told TNIE. “We don’t have to suspect the government’s intentions. If the government says that it will protect rituals and beliefs, we don’t have to ask them how they will implement it. The issue of entry of women of certain ages, and cases against Namajapa procession participants will also form part of it,” he said.