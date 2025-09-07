‘BJP and RSS victims of wrong media narratives’

How did that setback affect you?

The financial strain caused by that failure pushed me into acting. Around that time, I came across an advertisement by Devar Films, inviting those who knew martial arts to an audition. Most of my family members were trained in Kalaripayattu, and I had been practising it since the age of 10.

So I decided to give it a shot. My motivation was not just love for cinema, but also my financial struggles. Even if I earned just Rs 500, it would have been a big relief at that time. We shot fight sequences without rehearsals. After the shoot, I returned with the team in a van, expecting to be paid. I waited, watching everyone pack up. There was no payment. That was my first film acting experience — a small role in a Tamil film with Suman as the hero.

We have heard that you were quite active as a student politician with KSU…

By the time I completed high school, I realised that politics was like the air a nation breathed — everyone, in some way, was a politician. There was no politics or protests in my school. But once, when I was in Class 10, my friends and I heard about a protest at the nearby St Thomas Boys’ High School. Curiosity drove us there. As we neared the gate, there was pandemonium inside: students running, fights breaking out, several being beaten up… Near the main gate, I noticed a lean man dressed in white.

Though bleeding, he stood firm and guided a lot of students to safety. That scene left a deep impression on me. The next day, I learned it was V M Sudheeran, a Youth Congress leader at that time. He had risked his own safety to protect others. I was impressed by that sincerity and courage. Later, when I entered college, it felt natural to join KSU. At that time, KSU was strong, while SFI was just starting to emerge. I became actively involved in KSU for five years, but never held an official position.