‘Close cases against Sabarimala entry agitators’: Vellappally Natesan

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said that the demand to close cases registered against people who agitated against entry of women to Sabarimala is relevant. He was speaking to reporters after meeting Travancore Devaswom Board president, P S Prasanth, who visited him to extend invitation for the Global Ayyappa Summit at Kanichukulangara on Saturday.

“View the summit in a broad sense, setting aside narrow political considerations. The UDF’s demand to withdraw cases against people who agitated against entry of women to Sabarimala is relevant. Party politics should not be used to oppose the event,” Vellappally said.

Criticising the BJP’s move to organise an alternative Ayyappa summit, Vellappally said such a step would be wrong. “Everyone has already accepted the summit wholeheartedly. The summit should not be opposed just because it is being held under the initiative of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The summit will benefit both the state treasury and the TDB,” he said.