Kozhikode Kingslayers team emerges as champions of Kerala Premier Chess League season one

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Following two days of gripping chess games, the Kozhikode Kingslayers have emerged as the champions of the first season of the Kerala Premier Chess League.

Held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, the champions outwitted Palakkad Panthers for 13.5-6.5 points in the final round on Sunday.

Kingslayers, who moved black pieces in the final round to a thumping success, had a tension-filled phase in the game for the first 15 minutes.

Eventually, the team made a remarkable ascent against the Panthers, helping it earn the champion's title. The winners took home a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Palakkad Panthers, who became the first runners-up, received a prize worth Rs 7 lakh. Winning the losers’ final post the semis, Kollam Knights won a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh, while the third runners-up Thrissur Thunders won Rs 3 lakh.

Chess talents of different age groups across the state participated in the two-day league organised by Premier Chess Academy. The event, which featured 14 district-based hub teams, had a prize pool of Rs 25 lakhs, making it one of the highest prize money chess leagues among India’s non-FIDE events.

The programme was also accompanied by cultural events like Theyyam, music performances, etc.