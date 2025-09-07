One more dies of rare brain infection in Kerala

KOZHIKODE/KALPETTA: Kerala has reported another death from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but deadly brain infection, taking the toll to four over the past two months.

Ratheesh, 45, a resident of Sultan Bathery, Wayanad, died on Saturday morning while under treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. He had been battling the illness for the past two weeks. According to doctors, his condition worsened with multiple organ failures.

Wayanad District Medical Officer (DMO) T Mohandas said the exact source of Ratheesh’s infection remains unidentified. “We could not confirm how he contracted the disease. He is said to have cleaned a well a few months ago, but transmission through such an activity is extremely rare. With two cases reported from Wayanad, we have tightened chlorination protocols across all water sources, including swimming pools in resorts,” the DMO said.