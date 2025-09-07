Pawar talk during anti-mining op: She was just doing her duty, says DSP Anjana Krishna’s family

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A video of Solapur DSP Anjana Krishna asking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to “speak directly” with her during an anti-mining operation has gone viral. She received widespread praise online. And her family here remains unfazed.
“She was only doing her duty. We don’t see anything extraordinary in it,” says her father V S Viju.
Anjana Krishna, 26, a native of Malayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram, was heading a crackdown on illegal excavation activities in Solapur, Maharashtra, when DCM Ajith Pawar reportedly intervened.
In response to the online stir, Ajit Pawar later clarified on X that he had no intention of interfering and was only trying to manage the situation on the ground.
“She didn’t recognise the Deputy CM. She asked the person on the call to speak directly to her if they had concerns. She went about her duty. That’s all. We spoke to her after the incident on Friday. We didn’t see it as something to be taken too seriously.” Viju told TNIE.
Anjana, who holds a BSc in Mathematics from NSS Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, cracked the UPSC civil services exam in her fourth attempt, securing the 355th rank in the 2022-23 cycle. Notably, it was the first time she cleared all three phases prelims, mains, and interview in a single attempt.
“She has always been studious. She has never strayed away from her duty and always stands her ground when it comes to serving justice,” recalled her father, who runs a business in Thiruvananthapuram. Her mother, L Seena, is a UD typist at the Vanchiyoor court.
Although the controversy is ongoing, her parents say that Anjana has not said there was political pressure. The family also remains skeptical about the viral nature of the incident. “She has never mentioned facing any political interference. We don’t discuss official matters at home. Just because something is trending doesn’t mean it’s accurate. The issue may have been misrepresented. Anjana is currently on duty for the Vinayaka Chaturti,” added Viju.
Anjana completed her schooling at St Mary’s Central School in Poojappura. Her younger brother, Arjun Krishna, is currently a third-year MBBS student at Amala Medical College, Thrissur.
As praises and criticisms continue to pour in for the young officer, her family stays grounded. “Appreciations are welcome, but she is not seeking the spotlight. She is focused on her work and will continue to do it with the same dedication,” her father said.
The standoff in Kurdu village
The conversation happened earlier this week when the officer had gone to the Kurdu village in Solapur, where the gram panchayat was undertaking the excavation of ‘murrum’, which is used for road construction. There was an altercation between the administrative officers and villagers, that included NCP taluk head Baba Jagtap.
The officers called the police for protection, and Anjana reached the spot. Jagtap then called Ajit Pawar on his phone and handed it over to Anjana. This phone call conversation in an open field was recorded by a villager.
He was heard ordering the police officer to stop the action. In response, Anjana asks him to call directly on her number. Seemingly agitated by this, he says he will take action against her for asking him to call her directly.
She responded to this saying that she would not know who she is speaking to exactly. Pawar then calls her directly on video call on her mobile phone and asks her to stop the action.