Pawar talk during anti-mining op: She was just doing her duty, says DSP Anjana Krishna’s family

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A video of Solapur DSP Anjana Krishna asking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to “speak directly” with her during an anti-mining operation has gone viral. She received widespread praise online. And her family here remains unfazed.

“She was only doing her duty. We don’t see anything extraordinary in it,” says her father V S Viju.

Anjana Krishna, 26, a native of Malayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram, was heading a crackdown on illegal excavation activities in Solapur, Maharashtra, when DCM Ajith Pawar reportedly intervened.

In response to the online stir, Ajit Pawar later clarified on X that he had no intention of interfering and was only trying to manage the situation on the ground.

“She didn’t recognise the Deputy CM. She asked the person on the call to speak directly to her if they had concerns. She went about her duty. That’s all. We spoke to her after the incident on Friday. We didn’t see it as something to be taken too seriously.” Viju told TNIE.

Anjana, who holds a BSc in Mathematics from NSS Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, cracked the UPSC civil services exam in her fourth attempt, securing the 355th rank in the 2022-23 cycle. Notably, it was the first time she cleared all three phases prelims, mains, and interview in a single attempt.