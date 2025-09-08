Claims worth crores stuck as administration deadlock cripples insurance department

KOLLAM: Insurance claims running into crores remain in limbo as delayed promotions and unfilled vacancies at the top officer-level at Kerala State Insurance Department have crippled the functioning of the department.

The administrative deadlock has left lakhs of beneficiaries, including Kudumbashree members, pensioners, and government employees, without their rightful dues under various insurance schemes.

The worst hit are members of the Oruma scheme, which provides insurance coverage to Kudumbashree workers. An official told TNIE that around 14 lakh Kudumbashree members are yet to receive their claims, leaving the women’s self-help group — considered the backbone of Kerala’s poverty eradication drive — in a precarious position.

More than 500 claims are also pending under the Jeevan Raksha Scheme, which provides accident insurance of Rs 15 lakh in case of death and Rs 5 lakh for injuries to employees of government, public institutions, semi-government bodies, and cooperative societies.

Similarly, nearly 15,000 employees who retired between March and May this year are yet to receive settlements under the State Life Insurance (SLI) and Group Insurance Scheme (GIS). Over 10,000 newly appointed employees have also been denied their SLI and GIS coverage so far. Claims worth lakhs under the general insurance schemes , including fire, motor, and miscellaneous categories, are also pending.