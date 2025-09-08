Coexistence was at core of Guru’s teachings: Governor Rajendra Arlekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just as Lord Krishna dispelled Arjuna’s doubts on the battlefield of Kurukshetra and showed the path of dharma, great souls like Narayana Guru appear among the people to guide them in times or moral confusion, said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday. He was speaking at the Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi celebrations at Sivagiri.

The Guru, he said, questioned injustices and superstitions, upheld equality, and proclaimed that every human being has the right to worship and dignity. His compassion extended to animals, trees, rivers, and all of nature. His vision was of an inclusive, tolerant, and compassionate society, the governor said.

At the core of his teaching was coexistence: Live and let live. The governor said that tolerance and mutual respect for diverse cultures and beliefs form the foundation of democracy and are the essence of Indian civilisation.

Calling Narayana Guru a true social reformer who expected nothing from the world but gave everything to society, Arlekar said his message must be imbibed in life. “Today we commemorate the memory of that great soul who illuminated the last century with his divine path and message of service to humanity. It is a proud day for all of Kerala. It is our fortune that such a mahatma walked on this soil, guided us, and led us forward,” he said.