Concerns mount over medical college faculty posts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the government prepares to initiate admissions at newly recognised medical colleges in Kasaragod and Wayanad, concerns are mounting among educators over delays in creating sanctioned teaching posts.

In line with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, the new colleges require close to 100 sanctioned posts: 50 teaching and eight senior resident positions for Kasaragod Medical College, and 17 teaching and 10 senior resident positions for Wayanad. Additional faculty will also be needed as patient loads increase.

Despite Health Minister Veena George recently convening a meeting with the Department of Medical Education to facilitate smooth admissions and Public Service Commission (PSC) appointments, medical teachers remain dissatisfied.

“The government has yet to create posts not just for Wayanad and Kasaragod, but also for the new colleges in Konni and Idukki. The proposals have been pending for a long time with no further action taken,” said Dr Rosenara Beegum T, state president of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA).

NMC sanctioned 50 MBBS seats each at Kasaragod and Wayanad. Admissions are about to begin in a fortnight.