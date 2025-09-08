Congress to stage statewide protest at police stations on Sept 10 against custodial assault case

KANNUR: KPCC president Sunny Joseph strongly criticised the suspension of police officials who assaulted Youth Congress leader V S Sujith inside and outside the Kunnamkulam police station, terming it an inadequate punishment. He demanded that a criminal case be filed against the officers involved and that they be permanently dismissed from service, stressing that mere suspension does not deliver justice for such a serious incident.

On Wednesday, Congress workers will stage protest gatherings in front of all police stations across Kerala in connection with the incident. Sunny Joseph also stated that the Congress will raise the issue strongly in the Legislative Assembly.

After unjustly taking Sujith into custody and brutally assaulting him, the police went on to file a false case, accusing him of being drunk. The court, relying on the medical examination, found the arrest unjustified and granted Sujith bail. The government is also in possession of a report by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Thrissur, stating that a sufficient investigation was conducted into Sujith’s complaint.

The Thrissur DIG noted that the police officers involved had their annual increments cut as a form of punishment following their conviction. However, KPCC president Sunny Joseph argued that this action was grossly inadequate considering the seriousness of the crime committed by the officers.

Sunny Joseph demanded that a criminal case be filed against the guilty police officers. “Suspension is not a punishment. Normally, it is just a procedure to prevent the accused from influencing the investigation. A punishment proportionate to the crime committed by the police officers is required,” he said.