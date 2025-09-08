Fertility rate falls below 2, India nearing a ‘Kerala’ challenge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With fertility rate declining, India is facing up to a challenge that Kerala had confronted over three decades ago. The latest report from the Sample Registration System showed that in 2023, the nation’s overall fertility rate dipped to 1.9 from the preceding year's 2. It also revealed that the total fertility rate (TFR) for rural India touched 2.1, which is the replacement rate — where one generation replaces itself, thereby leading to population stability.

Since 1971, Kerala’s fertility rate has shown a steady fall in comparison to the country’s rather gradual decline. In that particular year, TFR for India and Kerala were 5.2 and 4.1 respectively. A decade later, in 1981, the national fertility level stood at 4.5 whereas Kerala’s rate slumped to 1.8. By 1991, Kerala recorded below-replacement fertility, 1.8, while the national average stood at 3.6.

The initial phase of low fertility has a demographic dividend, which Kerala enjoyed until 2011, said Anil Chandran S, an assistant professor with the department of demography, Kerala University, and general secretary of the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP).

"The decline in birth rate results in a larger proportion of working-age people compared to their dependents including children and the elderly. This is a window of opportunity, though temporarily, for economic growth. India has been leveraging this benefit since the turn of the century and might continue to do so for the next two decades,” Anil told TNIE.