Kerala downs Rs 920 crore worth of liquor this Onam, up 9.34 per cent from last year

Bevco managing director Harshita Attaluri said six of Bevco’s shops earned more than Rs 1 crore in sales, with the Manorama super premium shop alone earning Rs 67 lakh, five times more than its sales last year.

From record-breaking festival days to steady year-round growth, Bevco’s bottom line makes one thing clear — when Kerala celebrates, its liquor counters celebrate louder.

Consumerfed clocks Rs 187 crore turnover

Kozhikode: The Consumerfed recorded its highest-ever Onam season sales this year, achieving a turnover of Rs 187 crore -- the highest in its history. The sales were facilitated through 1,579 Onam markets and 164 Triveni supermarkets across Kerala.

To provide relief to households during the festive season, 13 essential commodities were supplied at subsidised prices, while other daily-use items were offered with discounts ranging from 10 to 40 per cent. Out of the total sales, goods worth Rs 110 crore were distributed under the government subsidy scheme, while Rs 77 crore came from discounted daily-use products.