Kerala downs Rs 920 crore worth of liquor this Onam, up 9.34 per cent from last year

KOCHI: This Onam, Kerala guzzled liquor worth a staggering Rs 920.74 crore, with the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) posting its highest-ever festive sales — a 9.34 per cent jump from Rs 842.07 crore in 2024.
The season’s biggest binge came on Uthradam (Thursday, Day 10 of the Onam sales), when sales touched an all-time high of Rs 137.64 crore, up 9.23 per cent from last year’s Rs 126.01 crore. With Thiruvonam (Friday or Day 11) observed as a dry day, the momentum rolled into Avittam (Day 12), clocking Rs 94.36 crore, a sharp rise from Rs 65.25 crore in 2024.
The Onam boom adds to Bevco’s strong yearly performance. In 2024–25, Kerala’s liquor sales rose to Rs 19,730.66 crore, up from Rs 19,069.27 crore in 2023–24, marking an annual growth of 3.5 per cent.
Bevco managing director Harshita Attaluri said six of Bevco’s shops earned more than Rs 1 crore in sales, with the Manorama super premium shop alone earning Rs 67 lakh, five times more than its sales last year.
From record-breaking festival days to steady year-round growth, Bevco’s bottom line makes one thing clear — when Kerala celebrates, its liquor counters celebrate louder.
Consumerfed clocks Rs 187 crore turnover
Kozhikode: The Consumerfed recorded its highest-ever Onam season sales this year, achieving a turnover of Rs 187 crore -- the highest in its history. The sales were facilitated through 1,579 Onam markets and 164 Triveni supermarkets across Kerala.
To provide relief to households during the festive season, 13 essential commodities were supplied at subsidised prices, while other daily-use items were offered with discounts ranging from 10 to 40 per cent. Out of the total sales, goods worth Rs 110 crore were distributed under the government subsidy scheme, while Rs 77 crore came from discounted daily-use products.