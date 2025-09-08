‘Lokah’, ‘Hridayapoorvam’ drawing Malayali viewers back to movie theatres
KOCHI: Movie theatres in Kerala are buzzing after a hiatus, as two Onam releases – Lokah and Hridayapoorvam – entered the Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore clubs respectively, within a week of release.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, hit the milestone on the seventh day of its release, making it the first Malayalam film with a female lead to collect Rs 100 crore.
"The two films have been receiving positive reviews. The number of screens and shows has increased. Theatres are packed, even for the night shows. Due to the demand, even small theatres in the state are staging at least five shows every day," said K Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK).
Besides Lokah and Hridayapoorvam, which features the Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikkad combo, two other Malayalam films were released this Onam: Odum Kuthira, Chaadum Kuthira starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani, and Hridhu Haroon’s Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Liberty Basheer, a theatre owner, said Lokah and Hridayapoorvam have revived theatres in the state.
"Youngsters are coming to theatres multiple times to watch Lokah. Family audiences are choosing Hridayapoorvam. As a superhero film, Lokah has garnered more acceptance. Mollywood needs such films that can excite audiences," he said, adding that though Odum Kuthira, Chaadum Kuthira was also much-anticipated, it has disappointed.
Lokah is expected to break the collection records of Mohanlal’s Thudarum, according to Vijayakumar.
"Cinemas in the state have been struggling for the past few months due to the lack of hit films. Thudarum was the last superhit Malayalam film. Mollywood needs such films to bring people to theatres," he said.
However, according to Basheer, films released during the Onam season usually fare better at theatres.
"Over the years, I have noticed at least one film tasting success. Because of the holidays, families and youngsters get to watch films in theatres," he added.