‘Lokah’, ‘Hridayapoorvam’ drawing Malayali viewers back to movie theatres

KOCHI: Movie theatres in Kerala are buzzing after a hiatus, as two Onam releases – Lokah and Hridayapoorvam – entered the Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore clubs respectively, within a week of release.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, hit the milestone on the seventh day of its release, making it the first Malayalam film with a female lead to collect Rs 100 crore.

"The two films have been receiving positive reviews. The number of screens and shows has increased. Theatres are packed, even for the night shows. Due to the demand, even small theatres in the state are staging at least five shows every day," said K Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK).

Besides Lokah and Hridayapoorvam, which features the Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikkad combo, two other Malayalam films were released this Onam: Odum Kuthira, Chaadum Kuthira starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani, and Hridhu Haroon’s Maine Pyaar Kiya.