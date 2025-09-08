Navya Nair fined Rs 1.1 lakh in Australia for taking jasmines to airport

KOCHI: Actor Navya Nair has been fined around Rs 1.14 lakh (AUD 1,980) for carrying jasmine flowers at the Melbourne International Airport in Australia.

The actor recounted the incident while attending the Onam celebration of the Malayali Association in Victoria. "I am wearing flowers worth over a lakh for this function," Navya joked in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

The actor said that she had carried a 15cm-long jasmine flower garland gifted by her father right before she left on her trip to Australia. Unaware of the biosecurity rules of the country, she failed to mention that she was carrying the flowers in her declaration form at the airport, which led to the fine.

Biosecurity rules are strictly followed in Australia to protect the indigenous flora and fauna of the country. As per the rules, carrying foreign plants or animals to the country is considered a crime as it might pose a threat to the indigenous species.

According to the Australian government’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, such foreign flora or fauna should be brought to the country only after proper declaration and inspection.

The actor has been asked to pay the penalty within 28 days.