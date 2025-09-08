Resist efforts to portray Guru as mere religious saint, says CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday warned against attempts to reduce Narayana Guru’s legacy to that of a religious figure, stating that such efforts are part of a larger agenda to distort the social reformer’s revolutionary contributions. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 171st Narayana Guru Jayanthi celebrations at Chempazhanthy.
“There are efforts by communal forces to appropriate Guru’s legacy and portray him merely as a religious saint. These must be viewed with caution,” the chief minister said.
He added that even festivals like Onam are being subjected to similar narrative distortions, citing recent attempts to elevate Vamana as the central figure of the celebration.
Pinarayi emphasised that the greatest tribute to Guru would be to truly understand and spread his message of universal brotherhood and social justice.
“His relevance only grows with time. Guru pulled Kerala out of the murky waters of casteism, religious orthodoxy and superstition. He laid the foundations for a just and humane society by declaring that no one should be excluded from social progress,” he noted.
Referring to Narayana’s Guru’s conversations with writer C V Kunhiraman, the CM pointed out that Guru had once said there is nothing called a ‘Hindu religion’ and that the core intentions of all religions are the same.
“He saw the clashes between religions as meaningless. For him, love and humanity were inseparable.”
Pinarayi said that it was essential to reflect on how Guru’s teachings are being upheld today, especially when there are attempts to use his legacy for institutional or political gain. “Guru’s teachings simplified complex questions about religion, humanity and justice. His interventions over four decades reshaped Kerala’s social landscape and made him a global figure.” He recalled Guru’s timeless message: ‘One caste, one religion, one God for all.’ A message that inspired many, including poet Kumaranasan, who referred to the Guru’s humanist ideals in his verses.
What set Guru apart from many other sages was his belief that the world was not an illusion to be escaped, but a reality to be transformed. While others dismissed the world as illusion and myth, Guru showed what must be done to make it better, the CM noted.
“Yet today, there are deliberate attempts by communal forces to reduce him to merely a symbol of Hindu religious revival. This is a distortion of both history and the essence of Guru’s teachings. It must be recognised and firmly resisted. These forces are not only trying to appropriate Guru but also dismissing the values of social reform and renaissance he stood for,” Pinarayi added.
PM recalls Guru’s vision
“On the birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru, we recall his vision and impact on our social as well as spiritual landscape. His teachings of equality, compassion and universal brotherhood resonate widely. His call for social reform and furthering education continues to inspire generations,” - PM Narendra Modi, on X